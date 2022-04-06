The Bismarck Bobcats are on the edge of playoff contention, needing to win out and get a little help from other teams to earn a spot.

A big reason the Bobcats are even in playoff position is because of their goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin. He took over the starting job in December and has helped the defense turn things around with a .906 save percentage.

The Bobcats will need Nordin to play strong in net for the final four games to be able to compete for a title.

“He’s been huge for us,” Bobcats’ forward Quinn RudRud said. “He’s our backbone and he bails us out when we make mistakes, so it’s always good to know that he’s got our back. I feel like as we’ve kept winning he just gets more confident too and he’s been a rock for us. We’ve just got to keep playing for him too. We know he’s got our backs so we’ve got to have his.”

The Bobcats are on the road this weekend for a pair of must-win games against North Iowa.