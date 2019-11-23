Bismarck Bobcats off to historic start to season

The Bismarck Bobcats are off to their best start in team history.

Through their first 15 games, the Bobcats have only lost three times in regulation, shootout, or overtime combined. This places them in first place in the NAHL Central’s Division, but the Bobcats know that to sustain their success they have to take it one game at a time.

“You can’t get too high or too low,” says forward Jacob Marti. “Just got to keep playing simple like we’ve been playing because that works.”

“I think we’re looking from now until Christmas break and what we got to do between then and now,” says defenseman Willy Stauber. “And I think as a team, we know what we need to do and we’re going to do our best to get it done.”