There was just one game left on the NAHL regular-season schedule on Monday night, with all eyes on North Dakota. The final playoff spot was to be determined with a do-or-die game between the Minot Minotauros and the Bismarck Bobcats.

The Bobcats would take the 1-0 lead in the first period off a Quinn Rudrud goal.

In the second period, Minot’s Colby Joseph with the steal and sneaks it past Oskar Spinnars-Nordin to tie the game at one. But the Bobcats answered back, up 2-1, Adam Pietila with the backhand, and Bismarck with two quick goals up 3-1.



And two empty netters as the clock whines down help the Bobcats punch their ticket to the postseason winning 5-1 beating their in-state rivals on the road and keeping their season alive.

“I mean we had three wins in our first 17 games and just the second half for us is pretty amazing the run that they were able to do, I mean you don’t really think about how it’s going to go or how it’s going to end until the empty netter there at the end and then you realize that the job is done,” Layne Sedevie, Head Coach, said.

“I’m just so happy for the boys I mean it’s been a great run and we’re not finished either so we have unfinished business in the payoffs too so it just feels great,” Oskar Spinnars-Nordin, Goaltender, said.



Taking a look at this improbable journey for the Bobcats, down 20 points from a postseason spot at one point this year, just incredible when you think about it. They face St. Cloud, a team they went 4-8 against this season.