The Bismarck Bucks were coming off a two game losing streak going into Saturday, but they got revenge at home with a win over the Iowa Barnstormers.

The Bucks scored 20 unanswered points to start the game and never looked back, winning 53-22. The 31 point win is the Bucks’ largest win of the season.

The Bucks start a stretch of three consecutive away games next weekend before returning to Bismarck on July 16.