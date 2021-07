The Bismarck Bucks returned home Friday night for the first time in over a month, and they had one of their toughest tests of the season against the 6-1 Frisco Fighters.

The Bucks’ defense showed up when they needed it most as Bismarck edged out Frisco 43-42 to snap a two game losing streak. The Bucks forced four turnovers in the game, which was ultimately the difference maker down the stretch.

The Bucks are back on the road next Saturday against the Tucson Sugar Skulls.