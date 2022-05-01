The Bismarck Bucks dropped their second second game in a row on Sunday. The Bucks hosted the San Diego Strike Force in what was their second home game in a stretch of three in a row.

Bismarck got possession first in the game, but immediately turned it over to San Diego with an interception. The Strike Force then scored on its first offensive play of the game, and scored again on their second offensive play of the game to go up 14-0.

The Bucks made it close in the second half, but San Diego pulled out the 38-28 win.