The Bismarck Bucks returned to their home field Saturday night on short rest after just playing in California on Monday.

The Bucks came in at (3-2) hosting the (2-3) Quad City Steamwheelers. This one was a defensive content with the first touchdown not coming until the second quarter.

It was the Bucks who struck first to take a 7-0 lead before Quad City responded on the next possession. The game went tied 10-10 into the half.

The Steamwheelers held the Bucks to just one touchdown in the second half to win 36-17.