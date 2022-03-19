The Bismarck Bucks came into their home opener with a chance to start an IFL season 2-0 for the first time in franchise history.

The Bucks welcomed in Sioux Falls, a team they lost to twice during the 2021 season.

The Storm started the game hot, scoring a touchdown on the third play from the line of scrimmage, followed by an interception on defense, and another touchdown on offense. The Bucks didn’t back down though, scoring 13 unanswered points in return.

The Bucks battled back to within two points in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but the Storm came up with a blocked field goal to win 38-36.