Bismarck Bucks helping the community in surprise offseason

Several Bismarck Bucks players will be able to add new positions to their resumes soon, but not because of roster moves.

The Bismarck Bucks season has been postponed leaving players without jobs and a lot of uncertainty, but the team is still finding a way to help the city.

“Now what they’re doing, they’re giving back to the community in a different way,” said head coach Rod Miller. “Not on the field. Now they’re actually helping in the field.”

Bucks players have had to find new temporary jobs, and some of those jobs start with their ownership group, BEK Communications.

“Football for the most part for a lot of us pays the bills,” said linebacker Cameron Hall. “It’s nice to have that backing from a company and ownership, and a staff from coaches and everybody, to help us all out.”

Coach Miller says players are helping BEK install free WiFi in surrounding communities to help businesses. The internet will also help kids who are having to do school work remotely.

“It was almost like a perfect fit in a bad situation,” Coach Miller said. “They needed something, our guys needed work. They needed some more work to get things done so we could help the community survive and keep going, so we put two and two together.”

Some players have even picked up jobs at Lowe’s and GNC to help pass the time until football returns, and when the season resumes they say they’ll be ready.

“I’m going to keep working out, keep watching film, staying up on the competition,” kicker Cody Barber said. “Then while I can get some work hours in and make some money on the side.”

“Be excited because we’ve got some things here in Bismarck,” said Hall. “It’s a big turnaround here. A lot of things have changed. We’ll take the chip on our shoulder, but we like it that way.”

“The better we work together, the faster we work together,” Coach Miller said. “Hopefully the faster we get football back and get people some entertainment that they want to see.”

The Bucks staff says they are in constant contact with the IFL, and they’ll be ready to play games when the league allows them to.

