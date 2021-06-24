Bismarck Bucks prepared for tough stretch starting in Sioux Falls

The Bismarck Bucks are riding back-to-back wins as they go into arguably their toughest stretch of the season.

The Bucks have just seven games left in the regular season, and five of those are on the road. They continue their road trip this weekend with a rematch against Sioux Falls, a team they lost to at the beginning of June. Head coach Rod Miller says if the Bucks can maintain their style of play they have a chance to control their destiny for the rest of the season.

“They’ve lost two games in a row, so they’re looking to get back on the winning track, so we’ve got to make sure they don’t get back on the winning track,” Bucks head coach Rod Miller said. “Just have to go out and play our style of football. Go out and score the ball, be aggressive on offense, be aggressive on defense and not turn the ball over and do great on special teams, which we have been doing the last couple weeks. So we just want to continue that this week, and if we can continue to do those things then we should come out with a victory on Saturday.”

The Bucks travel to play Sioux Falls Saturday at 7 P.M.