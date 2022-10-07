BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Bucks announced Friday they will be inactive for the 2023 season.

The Bucks will not be playing in the upcoming 2023 season, giving the franchise time to collaborate with North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance (WSI) on the scope of the services needed to support the unique needs of a professional football franchise.

Bismarck has been the home of the Bucks since its inception in 2017. During the 2023 season, the Bucks leadership team will reevaluate the needs of the franchise, players, and other available facilities while keeping a focus on its need to reach a broader North Dakota Football audience and its desire to put a 5-year home venue agreement in place.

The Bucks also announced that they are in the initial stages of evaluating several cities which “have expressed interest as a future home for the Bucks”, according to Derrick Bulawa, CEO for BEK Communications Cooperative. Bismarck has not been excluded from consideration, but the commercial relationships would need to be revised to better meet the needs of an IFL Franchise looking for longevity.

The Bismarck Bucks are also reaching out to their partners, players, and season ticket holders who will be impacted by the dormancy.

Bucks players will be fully released from the team roster and may engage and sign with any other team they wish. Bucks season ticket holders will be issued a full refund on all 2023 deposits.