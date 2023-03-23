BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck’s Lauren Ware will be leaving the University of Arizona as she enters the transfer portal and looks for a new school to call home.

According to numerous reports, the Bismarck Century grad along with three other Arizona teammates have officially entered the transfer portal following Arizona’s loss to Maryland on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

After reaching a National Championship in 2020-21 in her first season with Arizona, Ware has been dealing with knee injuries for the past two years. She missed six games in her sophomore season, and then missed the entire 2022-23 after dislocating the patella in her right knee.

Ware had injury trouble during her time at Century as well, when she missed her senior year following a torn ACL.

When Ware does make a decision on where she would like to go, she will have three years of eligibility left in her college career.