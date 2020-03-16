Bismarck Curling Teams show why they can contend at the national level

For some, you could argue that Bismarck is the curling capital of the world. The city is teeming with great young talent, that has the ability to compete on the national stage.

On a typical March weekend, you’ll see these teams prepare for the largest youth curling championships in the country.

Team Holt for the boys and Team Scheel for the girls finishing in first place the Dakota regionals.

“It was a bit tougher,” said Jake Holt. “Because last year we lost our skip. Our best player on the team and so this year we weren’t sure how tough it would be but luckily we got through it.”

Team Holt from Bismarck winning the region over teams from Montana, and North and South Dakota. As for Team Scheel, they faced another team from Bismarck in the finals, a back and forth affair with Team Black.

“We ended up playing them three times,” Ella Fleming said. “Like we played them in the round robin and then we had to play them two times in the finals because we lost to them that one time so it was a really nervous time playing them.”

Those wins punched their tickets to the National Championship in Wisconsin, an experience these athletes always look forward to.

“Well when you lose a game,” said Holt, “You can learn from it so when you go against really tough people, you’re able to learn quite a bit.”

Unfortunately, this year’s tournament has been postponed, teams with no shot at winning a national title.

“I’d be pretty disappointed,” said Demerie Black. “Especially with some of the curlers because it’s their last year in the division so it would be their last year going to nationals.”

Despite the bad news, these kids still love to curling. Foes on the ice, but friends at practice; a tight-knit community that makes the sports a big part of their lives.

“It’s fun because you know some of the people you’re going to play,” says Miles Grabow. “If you do any other sport you’re not going to something and be like ‘yeah, I’m friends with that team from Fargo or something.'”

Of course, these kids are still open to the opportunity to compete at the national level, standing by for the chance to win again.

“It would be so amazing to go to nationals if they decided that we could,” said Fleming. “It would be amazing and such a good opportunity again.”