Bismarck High’s Darrell Anderson reflects on Hall of Fame career

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If we started to list all the accomplishments for Bismarck High Cross Country Coach Darrell Anderson, we would be here until about midnight. KX Sports caught up with the Hall of Fame Coach as he reflects on his career.

This maybe Darrell Anderson’s last season coaching, but he says it does not feel like it.

“We don’t talk about it,” Anderson said. “We don’t make it an issue. It’s never been about me.”

Darrell retired in the spring from track and field. During his 30 years as head coach, he led Bismarck High to 14 state championships and 18 WDA championships.

“They had incredible goals that were fun to be apart of,” Anderson said. “We were fortunate to get past the state level to have region success and even national success.”

On the cross country side, Darrell took over as head coach in 1980. He racked up another 18 state titles, four of those came as he also served as the girls head coach from 1980 to 1990.

“You can’t take anything for granted,” Anderson said. “The offseason stuff was really critical, the in-season stuff to stay healthy was really important. There was a lot of little things you have to do to keep those things going. It wasn’t easy by any means.”

Darrell says as he looks back on his illustrious career, his proudest moments were when athletes overachieved.

“You see an extraordinary effort,” Anderson said. “You see someone who overachieves, perhaps, or somebody that exceeds expectation that’s when you really get that high level of enjoyment.”

And speaking of overachieving, from 1982 through 1985 Darrell served as BSC’s head cross country coach and Bismarck Highs’ girls and boys cross country coach. Those sports both competed in the fall.

“We had to schedule those workouts in the afternoon at obviously different times,” Anderson said. “That with working at the radio business those got to be some pretty long days and extraordinarily long weekends.”

And as you would expect, Darrell says he enjoys coaching track and field and cross country equally.

“Cross Country is more like a department,” Anderson said. “Track is more like the entire store.”

Coach Anderson said that he loves when kids dream big and says he will help them with the steps to get to there goals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vinyl Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Sales"

Boat Parking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat Parking"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Property Tax Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Property Tax Increase"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hope Manor Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope Manor Fundraiser"

Child Hit and Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Hit and Run"

School custodian goes above and beyond

Thumbnail for the video titled "School custodian goes above and beyond"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/9"

Get Ready For A Soggy Work Week!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For A Soggy Work Week!"

West Nile Victim Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Victim Benefit"

Top Plays of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Week"

Early Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Christmas"

Station West Closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Station West Closing"

Benson County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benson County Fatal"

McKenzie County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie County Fatal"

Grenora bus Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grenora bus Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss