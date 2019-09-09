Bismarck High’s Darrell Anderson reflects on Hall of Fame career

If we started to list all the accomplishments for Bismarck High Cross Country Coach Darrell Anderson, we would be here until about midnight. KX Sports caught up with the Hall of Fame Coach as he reflects on his career.

This maybe Darrell Anderson’s last season coaching, but he says it does not feel like it.

“We don’t talk about it,” Anderson said. “We don’t make it an issue. It’s never been about me.”

Darrell retired in the spring from track and field. During his 30 years as head coach, he led Bismarck High to 14 state championships and 18 WDA championships.

“They had incredible goals that were fun to be apart of,” Anderson said. “We were fortunate to get past the state level to have region success and even national success.”

On the cross country side, Darrell took over as head coach in 1980. He racked up another 18 state titles, four of those came as he also served as the girls head coach from 1980 to 1990.

“You can’t take anything for granted,” Anderson said. “The offseason stuff was really critical, the in-season stuff to stay healthy was really important. There was a lot of little things you have to do to keep those things going. It wasn’t easy by any means.”

Darrell says as he looks back on his illustrious career, his proudest moments were when athletes overachieved.

“You see an extraordinary effort,” Anderson said. “You see someone who overachieves, perhaps, or somebody that exceeds expectation that’s when you really get that high level of enjoyment.”

And speaking of overachieving, from 1982 through 1985 Darrell served as BSC’s head cross country coach and Bismarck Highs’ girls and boys cross country coach. Those sports both competed in the fall.

“We had to schedule those workouts in the afternoon at obviously different times,” Anderson said. “That with working at the radio business those got to be some pretty long days and extraordinarily long weekends.”

And as you would expect, Darrell says he enjoys coaching track and field and cross country equally.

“Cross Country is more like a department,” Anderson said. “Track is more like the entire store.”

Coach Anderson said that he loves when kids dream big and says he will help them with the steps to get to there goals.