Bismarck Hockey player named to 2021 U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team

ERIE, PA – MARCH 20: Britta Curl #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers hoists the NCAA Championship Trophy following the Badgers 2-1 win over the Northeastern Huskies in overtime during the Division I Womens Ice Hockey Championship held at Erie Insurance Arena on March 20, 2021 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

A week after winning her second consecutive National Championship at Wisconsin, Bismarck’s own Britta Curl is continuing her streak of good fortune with another milestone, being named to the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Hockey team to compete in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship.

This is not Curl’s first time representing the Red, White, and Blue, as she’s played for the Under-18 and Under-22 teams and was even listed to play in last year’s IIHF Women’s World Championship, (until it was canceled by the IIHF due to the coronavirus).

You can follow Curl and the rest of the team when they compete in Nova Scotia May 6-16. Afterward, Curl will be returning to the University of Wisconsin for her senior season next winter and attempting to win her third National Championship.