Bismarck Hockey player named to 2021 U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE, PA – MARCH 20: Britta Curl #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers hoists the NCAA Championship Trophy following the Badgers 2-1 win over the Northeastern Huskies in overtime during the Division I Womens Ice Hockey Championship held at Erie Insurance Arena on March 20, 2021 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

A week after winning her second consecutive National Championship at Wisconsin, Bismarck’s own Britta Curl is continuing her streak of good fortune with another milestone, being named to the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Hockey team to compete in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship.

This is not Curl’s first time representing the Red, White, and Blue, as she’s played for the Under-18 and Under-22 teams and was even listed to play in last year’s IIHF Women’s World Championship, (until it was canceled by the IIHF due to the coronavirus).

You can follow Curl and the rest of the team when they compete in Nova Scotia May 6-16. Afterward, Curl will be returning to the University of Wisconsin for her senior season next winter and attempting to win her third National Championship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Tuesday's Forecast: Still windy but much colder

Seasonal Allergies

Fermented foods combat allergies

NDC MAR 30

College Volleyball

Soccer practice returns

Cole Horner - Surrey Track

Local man has severe reaction to Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Krabbenhoft DOCR

Austin start-up wants to build on the moon

Transgender Bill Vote

Vietnam Veterans Day

KX Convo: Eugene Graner

Monday, March 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

After the Whistle: Mr. Basketball Jesse White

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/29

MCC Open

Principal Award

Remarkable Woman: Jeanette Reim may go down in history for what she found in McLean County

School Meals

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News