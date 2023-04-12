BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The ever-popular pitch clock that has been changing the pace of professional baseball and shortening game times by over 30 minutes is officially coming to Bismarck and Minot for the 2023 season.

According to the Northwoods League, Municipal Ballpark and Corbett Field will each be fitted with two Daktronics clocks. One in the outfield that will be near the pitch speed clock and one behind home plate. The Northwoods League will officially be the first summer collegiate league to add pitch clocks.

The Northwoods League has yet to announce the amount of time between pitches, but in Minor League Baseball the pitch clock allows 20 seconds between pitches, while Major League Baseball allows 15 seconds between pitches and 20 seconds between pitches when runners are on base.

Expect a night out at the ballpark this year to be two hours instead of three.