The Bismarck Larks scored early and often as the Bismarck Larks avoid a three-game losing streak at Municipal Ballpark on Jul. 23.

The Larks scored two runs in the first followed by three runs each in the second and third innings to take an 8-0 lead against the Duluth Huskies.

Bismarck won the game, 11-5.

The Larks are off tomorrow before heading to St. Cloud for a two-game series.