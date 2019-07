The Bismarck Larks recover from early inning troubles, cruising to the 9-4 win over the St. Cloud Rox.

In Dickinson, the Big Sticks pitch a combined shutout to take the series against the Hastings Sodbusters by a final of 3-0.

The Sabre Dogs season long 12 game winning streak came to an end in Casper against the Horseheads, falling 10-5.