Bismarck Larks give back to community by hiring 80 part-time employees

Larks fans will see plenty of familiar faces at home games. KX Sports talked with the Larks about their motivation behind hiring so many community-based employees.

This year, the Bismarck Larks have about 80 temporary employees. Of those employees, 50 to 60 of those work a home game.

“That’s been fairly consistent over the last few years,” Director of Ballpark Operations Nate Maddox said, “but our total base has grown since year one.”

At a home game, you can spot these employees wearing either red or navy blue teammate shirts.

“Just increasing that experience and making that experience better for fans,” Maddox said.

Their workforce mostly consist of either retried or young workers.

“There are not many places where you can have a 14-year-old working their first job,” Maddox said. “Then have someone who has worked a full career and they are on the backend of their work life and they are just doing something to stay busy and have fun.”

Lyn Neutz has been to every MLB ballpark, except one. You can see the life long baseball fan taking tickets or putting on wristbands. She has been with the Larks since the franchise opened in 2017.

“A very positive work experience,” Neutz said. “It’s very fun to come to work. The staff makes it very enjoyable to come.”

Trey Wiest, who just graduated from Mandan High School, mainly deals with food prep. He feels this job will help as he looks to break into the sports field.

“I wanted to do something dealing with sports and related,” Wiest said. “I like being outside. I like being at a baseball game. Just the whole environment is really nice here.”

Tami Iszler has taught deaf and hard of hearing kids for BPS for many years. When she applied for the Larks, it was the first time she had a new job in while.

“A long time,” Iszler said. “And it was the first time I interviewed for a job in quite some time.”

The Larks say they hope to continue expansion next year and hire more people from the community.

“The biggest thing for us the is flexibility in terms of scheduling,” Maddox said. “There are a lot of people that take vacations and have family reunions during the summer.”

The Larks said hiring so many people is a great way to give back to Bismarck because the city has given a lot to them.