Bismarck Larks lead or near top in several offensive Northwoods League categories

The Bismarck Larks are enjoying their first off day of the 2019 season but it is worth mentioning that their offense has been on fire.

Through 28 games — which is nearly 40 percent of the season — the Bismarck Larks lead the league with 197 runs scored, 10 triples, 163 runs batted in, 183 walks and an on base percentage of .399.

They are second with 49 doubles and an on base plus slugging percentage of .750.

Bismarck is third with 74 stolen bases.

The guys are not surprised by their gaudy offensive numbers.

“Coming out averaging 16 [runs] in five games,” centerfielder Wyatt Ulrich said, “that’s never been heard of. We knew that we were going to have a good offense but definitely not the numbers that we have put up.”

Starting tomorrow, the Larks will be on road for a two-game set with the Duluth Huskies.