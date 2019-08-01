Bismarck Larks Manager Sean Repay stepping down at end of the season

Today, the Bismarck Larks announced that the franchise’s only head coach will step down at the completion of the season.

So far in three years, Repay has won 95 games and been on the losing end 108 times.

He led the program to their first playoff berth in 2018 after they won the first half of the North Division.

Repay leaves after accepting a coaching position with Toledo University. His new role comes with year-round duties, according to the Larks.

The Larks say they will begin a national search at the conclusion of this season, which ends Aug. 11.