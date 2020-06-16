Bismarck Larks open the season with fans, matchup against Flickertails

The Bismarck Larks hosted opening day Monday, the first of 72 games to be played in Bismarck this summer.

More importantly, fans get a chance to be in attendance. The Larks becoming one of the first organizations in the country to have fans paying to be in the stands, and things look a little different in the ballpark to account for safety measures.

“It’s a lot less than we’re used to. We’re used to sold out crowds here with 1,900 people. This first week we’re going to be at 500, but just seeing one fan here with a smile on their face and get ready for baseball. These players, you’ve seen them, it looks amazing to have them in uniform.”

When North Dakota reaches its next phase, ball park capacity will be 50 percent.

To the game, Bismarck faced off against the Mandan Flickertails, with a back and forth game throughout.