BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Larks have announced its 2023 schedule with 36 home games.

According to a news release, they will also be hosting the Northwoods League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, 12 games against the new rival, and a new season theme.

The Larks will open with 12 home games in 16 days starting on Monday, May 29 at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

“We couldn’t be more excited about season seven of the Larks,” Larks owner and CEO, John Bollinger said. “We have a summer filled with brand-new events, attractions, and promotions that Bismarck has never seen before including getting to host the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the new Minot Hot Tots rivalry and a few exciting announcements to be named later.”

The Northwoods League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will be on Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, August 1.

The back-to-back events will bring the best talent in the Great Plains Division to Bismarck.

“This two-day event is going to bring together the Northwoods League’s best hitters and pitchers with the league’s best fan base for the first time,” Bollinger said. “This is the kind of event that can only come to Bismarck once every decade. We can’t wait to see some of the longest home runs probably ever hit at the ballpark on July 31 and the best talent possible to kick off August.”

The newest sports rivalry begins with a home-and-home series starting in Bismarck on Thursday, July 22. It features 12 games between the Larks and Minot Hot Tots, and the final game will be on Saturday, August 12.

“Rivalry games are going to be electric and hard to get tickets for,” Bollinger said. “We’ve never had an in-state rival so we’re excited to get the competitive juices flowing with our friends up North.”

This is the seventh year of existence, which means a new theme of “Season 7: Viva Los Larks presented by Farmers Union Insurance.” It draws inspiration from Las Vegas, the lucky number seven, and more.

87% of memberships have been sold already, and the only way to secure tickets to a Larks and Hot Tots rivalry and the chance to attend the NWL All-Star Festivities is by purchasing the Family Flock Membership. Memberships include all-inclusive food, the best seats, a Larks jersey and hat, and more.

You can learn more on their website.