Bismarck Larks prepare for a summer full of baseball

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Larks hit the practice field as a team this week for the first, and only, time before opening day on Monday.

“Kind of like Christmas morning now,” catcher Brody Tanksley said. “We’re back out on the field hitting, throwing. It’s awesome.”

While the feeling of cleats in the dirt might not be the same as a white Christmas, the thought of only one week of practice is a tough, but welcoming thought.

“We’re all itchy,” outfielder Wyatt Ulrich said. “We want to play baseball and we’re not going to say no to any time we have.”

Players would typically be coming off a 50 plus game season before summer ball. Instead, most of them played about five games before their season was canceled.

“You’ve got to get the rust off,” Ulrich said. “You’re used to having those 50-40 games of spring ball and going into the summer a little tired. Now it’s the opposite. You’re a little more loose and fresh.”

Fresh players are a refreshing thought for coaches, but they say taking care of athletes’ bodies is the first priority.

“If I see something I’m asking you, ‘Hey, are you alright?” Head coach Will Flynt said. “It could be a guy threw a ball just screwing around or something, but I’m going to ask, ‘Are you alright?’ We just all care about it.”

Players and coaches are using pitch counts, and limits on workouts, among other things to keep players healthy during the compacted season.

“If I was going to feel any pain in my arm you kind of have to know, ‘Hey shut it down,” Tanksley said. “It’s the week before the season, it’s not the season yet. You have to know your limits. If your body is talking to you, you listen to it.”

During a season where health and safety is a priority, these players are just glad to be back out in front of a home crowd.

The Larks take the field Monday night against the Mandan Flickertails.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Talkings to Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talkings to Kids"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Wild Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wild Animals"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"

Food Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Access"

WIC Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIC Changes"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Waterfall Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfall Project"

CHI Online Fundraisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Online Fundraisers"

New Dispatch Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dispatch Center"

Clinic Moved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Moved"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge