With the dogs on center stage, it’s the Larks with the most bite, getting past Mankato.

Bismarck got off to a slow start, giving up four runs in the first inning.

The Larks would chip away at the lead all night, outscoring Mankato eight to one for the rest of the game, earning the 8-5 victory.

Elsewhere, the Sabre Dogs fall in Western Nebraska, and the Big Sticks win big at home over Pierre.