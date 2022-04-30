BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck native and North Dakota State defensive end Brayden Thomas has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A 6’3″ 260 lb senior, Thomas was a graduate from Bismarck High School before committing to the University of Mary to start his career where he played in every game as a true freshman.

Thomas then redshirted and transferred to Minnesota State University Mankato where he would play for two years before finally transferring to North Dakota State.

In his final season with NDSU, Thomas would lead the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 9 sacks, and being selected to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team, and being named a third-team FCS All-American.