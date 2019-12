Former Bismarck Blizzard standout Britta Curl has been announced as one of the 23 players to be on the US Women’s National Hockey Team roster.

She will participate in the upcoming 2019-20 rivalry series versus Canada, and is one of 10 college players to make the roster.

You can watch game one at 6pm CT on NBC Sports Network on Saturday, and game two will be at 5:30pm CT on NHL Network on Tuesday.

For a link to the full 2019-2020 roster, CLICK HERE.