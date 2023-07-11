BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck native and North Dakota State University pitcher Cade Feeney is headed to the big leagues after being selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

A two-time All-Summit League First Team pitcher, the 6′ junior has been sensational in his career at NDSU. Racking up 21 wins over his career and 196 strikeouts in 41 games started.

A Century High School graduate, Feeney was named the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of North Dakota. He also was named a three-time All-State selection during his time with the Patriots. He currently holds Century records for most home runs in a season and career strikeouts with 185.