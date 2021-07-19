Bismarck native Lauren Ware named to USA World Cup Team

Former Century High School stand out Lauren Ware is one of the newest members of the USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team.

Team USA finalized its roster on Monday morning ahead of training camp starting on Wednesday. The team will train from July 21-27 before traveling to Europe for the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Ware just completed her freshman season at the University of Arizona after helping the Wildcats to a National Championship appearance. She averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during her freshman campaign.

Ware and Team USA will travel to Debrecen, Hungary for The World Cup on August 7-19.