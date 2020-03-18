Live Now
Bismarck Parks and Rec Maintaining Facilities

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is taking extra steps to prepare their facilities for the public.

The disctrict closed all of their indoor sports facilities until March 22 following the guidelines of Governor Burgum, but the staff is making sure the facilities are ready to use once the district decides to reopen them.

“We are working with our staff to do a deep cleaning in all of our facilities,” said executive director Randy Bina. “We are trying to get them as ready as we can, and clean, so when we open the public will find a nice clean facility to use.”

Bismarck’s parks and trails are still open to the public. Bina says his department is encouraging social distancing if you choose to use those outdoor facilities.

