Bismarck Parks and Rec says everything “on schedule” for Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series

The 13-15-year old World Series will be in Bismarck in a couple of weeks.

KS Sports spoke with Ethan Eberle, who works with Bismarck Parks and Rec. Ethan said most of the hard work is done.

Of course, they could always use more volunteers and potentially more host families.

“More so going over our schedules,” Eberle said. “Making sure we have enough volunteers. Making sure that our host families that are going to host the Chinese kids are lined up and all their information and just getting the information out to the public and the community.”

The tournament starts on Aug. 8 and will run through Aug. 15 at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.