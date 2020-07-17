Bismarck Public Schools prepare for a return to athletics

Bismarck public schools are already planning for fall athletics after the NDHSAA’s decision to continue sports as scheduled.

Activities director Dave Zittleman says coaches and athletes are excited to compete again, but the next two weeks of planning are important in making sure sports can be held safely.

“I think that having activities is just that next step of getting kids back to what they’re used to and being around their teammates, their classmates and teachers, and back into that normal routine,” Activities Director Dave Zittleman said. “With that being said, we learned a lot last spring by not having it, so now having that opportunity given back to us we need to make sure we take the proper steps to be organized and have regulations and some guidelines so we’re successful with this re-entry as we would call it.”

Zittleman says there will be changes such as enforcing spacing during games and possibly limiting the number of games against opponents from the eastern part of the state, but the game on the field or court will not look much different.

“I think the most important thing is we need to act positive and move towards having a plan that will work,” Zittleman said. “That might be limited fans, that might be limited travel sizes, it might be limited number of kids you can have on your team. I think all in all when you get the opportunity to go back and play it will look much the same, but some of those little things might look different.”

The NDHSAA is expected to share guidelines for a return to competition next week.