The Bismarck Reps are coming into this summer with a new identity, a new coach and a group of guys have played just a couple of games together.

This weekend they’ll get a chance to get more comfortable as a unit, playing four games in three days in the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament. Coach Jaden Scott says the tournament will give the team a benchmark, allowing multiple guys to pitch and catch, and hopefully establish a solid lineup for the rest of the summer.

“All these guys are athletic and they’re good baseball players,” Scott said. “What I’m looking to see is how they bounced back from one game to one game. If they have a really good game how do they respond? If they have a bad game how do they respond? That just kind of tells me a little about each guy and how much I can trust them.”

“It’s going to be good for us,” infielder Ben LaDuke said. “I think we’re really going to learn who we are as a team and who we can compete against. “

The Reps open the tournament on Friday against the Bismarck 15’s.