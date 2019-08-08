Bismarck should be proud after Babe Ruth World Series opening ceremonies

Tonight was the opening day of the 2019 Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series. Bismarck has planned for this event for over a year — and let me tell you — opening day did not disappoint.

Let’s start with the opening ceremonies first. All the teams were called out to the field along with a banner displaying how they earned their berth to the World Series.

After the teams were introduced, Bismarck Parks and Rec Executive Director Randy Bina took the microphone and gave opening remarks. The colors were presented, sang the national anthem and had 10 ceremonial first pitches, 10 representing the number of teams in the World Series.

The opening ceremonies were very well done.

As for the games, Bismarck — the host team — played in the last game of the night against the MLB China. Bismarck won, 11-2.

In the first game of the day, Arlington, VA — southeast regional champion — battled the Albany, Minn. — the midwest regional champion. Albany won the game, 3-1.

The series continues tomorrow and starts at 10 a.m. with Norwalk, Conn. against Columbia Basin, Wash. The tournament will continue through Aug. 15.