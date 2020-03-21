Bismarck State adds softball, new coaches for basketball

Bismarck State College is adding softball to their list of sports for the Mystics.

This announcement made today, as part of the introductions of two new coaches. Softball will begin next spring when athletics are back up and running, with new coach Thai Haggin at the helm.

“She’s begun that process in recruiting softball players as well,” says Athletic Director Buster Gilliss. “And we’re pleased to have Thai on board full time and are confident in successful teams.”

Haggin is one of two new hires made by BSC, as Bismarck State is announcing that Jim Jeske will take over for the men’s basketball program. Jeske coached for the Century girls for six seasons in the mid 2000s, and won state coach of the year twice.

Haggin, on top of coaching softball, will coach the women’s basketball team. Haggin is a UMary hall of famer after winning a national title as a player in 2000.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” says coach Thai Haggin. “I’m excited to be a part of student athlete lives like I said and helping them grow and be successful in their lives.”

“I’m able to come here and I’m able to do something that I’ve missed for quite a few years,” says coach Jim Jeske. “I think for me, it’s just the coaching and the teaching of the game, and I think that’s what I’m most grateful for.”

Both coaches hope to be on the recruiting trail once the NJCAA ban has been lifted.