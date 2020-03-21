Bismarck State adds softball, new coaches for basketball

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck State College is adding softball to their list of sports for the Mystics.

This announcement made today, as part of the introductions of two new coaches. Softball will begin next spring when athletics are back up and running, with new coach Thai Haggin at the helm.

“She’s begun that process in recruiting softball players as well,” says Athletic Director Buster Gilliss. “And we’re pleased to have Thai on board full time and are confident in successful teams.”

Haggin is one of two new hires made by BSC, as Bismarck State is announcing that Jim Jeske will take over for the men’s basketball program. Jeske coached for the Century girls for six seasons in the mid 2000s, and won state coach of the year twice.

Haggin, on top of coaching softball, will coach the women’s basketball team. Haggin is a UMary hall of famer after winning a national title as a player in 2000.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” says coach Thai Haggin. “I’m excited to be a part of student athlete lives like I said and helping them grow and be successful in their lives.”

“I’m able to come here and I’m able to do something that I’ve missed for quite a few years,” says coach Jim Jeske. “I think for me, it’s just the coaching and the teaching of the game, and I think that’s what I’m most grateful for.”

Both coaches hope to be on the recruiting trail once the NJCAA ban has been lifted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Trading for Clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trading for Clothes"

Bismarck State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State"

Jail Early Release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail Early Release"

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge