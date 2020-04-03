Bismarck State adds two more to their program

Bismarck State once again continues to add new players to their programs, starting with the women’s basketball program, who adds Kaity Hove out of Trenton.

This is a big time player that led the Tigers to a 3rd place finish at state this year. Hove averaged 17.5 points per game, including 9 rebounds as well. The accolades are endless, being a two-time 2nd team All-State, two-time 1st team All-State, Region 8 Senior Athlete of the year, and District 15 Senior Athletic of the Year.

The Mystics weren’t done signing a player to the softball program. Bismarck’s Samantha Hettinger is staying home, a 1st baseman, who was part of 3 WDA championships for the Demons.