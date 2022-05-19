Bismarck State’s baseball team has a chance to accomplish something this weekend that has never been done before.

Not only could they become the first Mystics’ team to ever reach the junior college world series, but if they win, they will also become the first MonDak conference team to ever play in the tournament. First, the Mystics will have to win a best two out of three series against Kirkwood Community College.”

“Going into this weekend we’re playing with nothing to lose because if we lose we go home, and we’re trying to stay for another two weeks and be the first Bismarck team to do something people haven’t seen, and really looking to do something special,” infielder Nash Crowell said.

“I told them I said, ‘If there’s any team that’s going to do it it’s going to be you guys. You know, you guys have had such a great year and you guys are winners,'” Mystics’ head coach Michael Keeran said. “That’s one of the things that we established when I got here with recruiting was we wanted to recruit guys from winning programs, so when we got to these big games they know how to win.”

Game one of the series is scheduled for Friday afternoon with the second game on Saturday.