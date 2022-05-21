One of the best seasons in program history for Bismarck State College came to an end on Saturday. The Mystics were swept in the North Plains District Championship by Kirkwood Community College.

Game one was back and forth, but the Eagles’ long ball prevailed as they hit six home runs in the game en route to a 13-6 win.

Game two was much less offensive, but had the same result, as Kirkwood won 5-3 after scoring a pair of go-ahead runs in the sixth inning.

The Mystics finished their season with a 37-8 overall record.