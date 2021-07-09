Bismarck State College Athletic Director Buster Gilliss retires after 30 years with the Mystics

Bismarck State College Athletic Director Buster Gilliss has decided to retire after a 44-year career in athletics, and a 30-year career at BSC.

The New Rockford native coached basketball for the Mystics for 21 years. His Mystics’ teams won 11 regional championships, three district titles, and earned three national tournament appearances. Gilliss began serving as athletic director at BSC in 1998 and stayed in that role until now.

Gilliss also spent time serving on the national level as the NJCAA Region 13 Men’s Director since 2010, after a seven-year stint as the Region 13 assistant director.

Prior to his time at BSC, Gilliss spent five seasons at NDSU-Bottineau as head basketball coach and athletic director. Gilliss was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1996.