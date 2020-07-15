Bismarck State College reacts to the postponement of fall athletics

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NJCAA has announced the postponement of fall sports and some winter sports.

For Bismarck State College that means the national tournament qualifying volleyball team, as well as the men’s and women’s basketball teams, will have to wait to start it’s seasons.

However, teams will be allowed 60 scheduled practices in the fall. Mystics’ athletic director Buster Gillis says athletes will be on campus in an effort to keep them in a controlled environment.

“I think that’s the ultimate reward here is to see those student-athletes have the opportunity to compete,” athletic director Buster Gillis said. “We know there’s going to be some bumps along the way and we’re just going to have to make some adjustments, but ultimately we want to get them to be able to get in a position to compete.”

Both volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball will be able to play games in late January

