Bismarck State’s softball team is back for its second year as a program, and the Mystics made a big off-season addition with a new co-head coach.

Former Bismarck High coach Kurt Grensteiner has joined the program and is making an early impact. Through seven games the team has already matched its win total from last season. Grensteiner says the hope is to continue that momentum into conference play as the team continues to build confidence.

“Being competitive is going to be very very important for us to bring people in in the future, and I think the players are up for the challenge of putting in the reps, being comfortable, and just being competitive,” Grensteiner said.

BSC opens conference play with a doubleheader against Miles Community College on Saturday.