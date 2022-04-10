The Capital City was busy with college baseball and softball on Sunday afternoon.
Baseball:
(G1) BSC (3), Dawson (7)
(G2) BSC (9), Dawson (4)
UMary (13), Upper Iowa (4)
Softball:
(G1) BSC (1), Dawson (8)
(G2) BSC (4) Dawson (22)
