The BSC Invite went about as well as it possibly could have for the home team Mystics. Kyle Kuether’s team started the season on their home court with a perfect 4-0 record.

The Mystics dropped only one set over the course of their first four games, beating their opponents by a combined score of 12-1.

Saturday was the final day of the invite as the Mystics downed conference foe Miles Community College in straight sets 3-0.

The Mystics open conference play on Williston with a home game against Williston State at 7 p.m.