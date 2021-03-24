Bismarck State Volleyball prepared for another postseason run

Normally BSC’s volleyball team would be getting ready for the postseason in November, but this season is anything but normal, and the Mystics say they’re ready to make another postseason run. This time in the spring.

“It’s definitely been a change, but I’d say as far as where we’re at mentally, getting ready for that postseason, we’re still there,” sophomore Emma Fricke said. “It feels the same, it’s just much warmer outside I guess.”

The Mystics’ last tournament run in 2019 ended with a fourth place finish, but in 2021 there are many new faces both on the court and on the sidelines.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s still my first year,” head coach Kyle Kuether said. “But yeah, I think postseason is pretty similar no matter what level you’re at. In high school or in college you kind of have to go into it with a day by day mindset.”

Five current players were on the 2019 tournament team, and the Mystics will be relying on their leadership heavily in the coming weeks.

“I think something that can happen in the postseason is you can get stressed or worked up really easily, but we just have to remind our younger players that it’s still the same game, we’re still playing volleyball,” Fricke said.

“I think when we play, not careless, but maybe stressless — stress free — I think we play a lot better,” Kuether added.

The Mystics are depending on their outside hitters to come alive, and they have one of the best scorers in the nation in Becca Nitsch, who ranks ninth in the country in kills.

“We’ve done a really good job of everyone doing their own part,” Fricke said. “Our back row passers have really stepped up, and our offense we’ve really been able to get our right sides, middles and outsides involved.”

The Mystics know as the 19th ranked team in the country there will be a target on their backs, but they’re ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

“You know just because we’re in the top of the standings, even if we lose we’re still done,” Kuether said. “We don’t get any extra grace just by being a top seed, so still have to go into it with the mindset that everybody’s 0-0 and if you lose you lose. You’ve just got to keep that winning mindset.”

The Mystics start their postseason on Friday night against Williston State College at 7 p.m.