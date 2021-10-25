Bismarck State Volleyball prepared for tough tests ahead in region tournament

Bismarck State’s volleyball team is the top seed in their region for the first time since the fall of 2019.

The Mystics are bound for the region semifinal on Wednesday, but they know that no matter the opponent they have to focus on themselves first. Second-year coach Kyle Keuther says his team is focusing on approaching one day at a time.

“I think just getting to realize that yeah we are the one seed right now, which is an awesome accomplishment, but it doesn’t mean that we have an advantage over the eighth-seeded team or the fourth-seeded team,” Kuether said. “If we lose we’re still done.”

“We saw at the Lake Region tournament we were at, Lake Region is playing their best volleyball. Everyone is playing the best they want to be playing right now, and if we don’t show up, if we play down to another team’s level we’re not going to win. So we just need to stay how we know how to play and play BSC Volleyball”,” sophomore Reile Payne said.

The Mystics will host Miles Community College on Wednesday night.