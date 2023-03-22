BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck resident Travis Harper, 15, has been invited to compete in the 2023 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championship in Colorado Springs, CO on April 16-19th. He will be competing in the U18 category, which is for those under the age of 18.

In the North Dakota qualifying event held in Minot this past January, Travis scored a 532 out of 600 in shooting small bore at 10 meters, which sent him on his path to Colorado.

But to get there, Travis is asking the community for their help raising money for the registration fee and travel expenses to get him and his family to the event.

You can help Travis on his journey by heading to his GoFundMe page and seeing what you can do to help!