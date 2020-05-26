Bismarck the hub for baseball as two new teams join Larks 2020 schedule

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Larks have released their season schedule. They will be playing two new teams from Bismarck with all of the games at Municipal Ballpark.

The Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Bismarck Flickertails will each be made up of 28 players who will compete against each other in 72 games across 48 days. This will eliminate travel for players, and bring more games to North Dakota.

“We don’t want to eliminate opportunities for people to watch baseball, but how can we do it safely,” general manger John Bollinger said. “Obviously more games became the solution to that problem, because we’re only going to have from 500-855 people in the ball park.”

The season will tentatively start on June 15 and run through September 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

New Vehicle Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Vehicle Shortage"

Plans if Positive Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans if Positive Cases"

Kids and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Second Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Mass Testing"

Foods Coordinator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foods Coordinator"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Mail-In Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-In Voting"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26"

Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s"

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season"

Legacy softball losing seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy softball losing seniors"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Sioux Softball state hopes on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Softball state hopes on hold"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge