Bismarck the hub for baseball as two new teams join Larks 2020 schedule

The Larks have released their season schedule. They will be playing two new teams from Bismarck with all of the games at Municipal Ballpark.

The Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Bismarck Flickertails will each be made up of 28 players who will compete against each other in 72 games across 48 days. This will eliminate travel for players, and bring more games to North Dakota.

“We don’t want to eliminate opportunities for people to watch baseball, but how can we do it safely,” general manger John Bollinger said. “Obviously more games became the solution to that problem, because we’re only going to have from 500-855 people in the ball park.”

The season will tentatively start on June 15 and run through September 4.