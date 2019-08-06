Bismarck to host first-ever U14 National Jamobree Curling tournament

USA Curling will host the first-ever U14 National Jamboree.

The event will be held Oct. 17-20 at the Capital City Curling Club.

The competition will only feature pool play. The event is meant more like a training than a competition. For the first year, the event will be capped at 24 teams.

The format is 6-end games with each team guaranteed five games. Players must be under 14 years of age as of June 30. and this is an event that is for players with a fundamental level of play and not for players without experience.

“So we have national champions for U18 and U21” junior high-performance program director Dave Jensen said. “but nothing for younger than that. So we find that kids under 14 years of age usually don’t participate in championships. So we are looking for an avenue for them to start to compete.”

At the opening reception on Thursday, 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler George is scheduled to attend.