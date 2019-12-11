Bismarck to host Men’s Softball Championship in 2021

Bismarck has been selected by USA Softball to host a national softball championship in 2021.

Championship locations were announced recently at the USA Softball annual meeting.

The Men’s Class D Slow Pitch Northern National Championship will take place in Bismarck Sept. 3-6, 2021.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD) works closely with the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to bring national tournaments to Bismarck.

BPRD also gets support from the North Dakota Amateur Softball Association and local softball associations to organize and manage national softball tournaments.

This will be the 14th national tournament to be hosted in the capital city.

More information on the 2021 national championship will be available on the BPRD website, bisparks.org, in mid-2020.