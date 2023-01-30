BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck High School’s Brady Korsmo has officially been named the 2022-23 Gatorade North Dakota Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Korsmo is the sixth Gatorade North Dakota Boys Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Bismarck High School.

The senior runner raced to victory at the Class A state championships this past season in a personal best time of 15:28.80, pacing the Demons to second place as a team. Korsmo won four invitational meets last fall and competed in both the Nike Cross and the Champs Sports regional championships.

He was the state’s fastest runner at the Rapid City Area Schools Invitational, finishing less than two seconds off the pace set by All-American and Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year, Simeon Birnbaum.

Korsmo joins recent Gatorade North Dakota Boys Cross Country Players of the Year Aiden Johnson (2021-22, Sheyenne High School), Sean Korsmo (2020-21, Bismarck High School), and Brady Yoder (2019-20 & 2018-19, Dickinson High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.